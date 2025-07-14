Indeed to cut 92 Seattle jobs as parent company trims 1,300 globally

SEATTLE — Indeed, a platform for job searching and recruiting, announced that 92 employees will be laid off from its Seattle office.

This decision is a part of broader cutbacks impacting 1,300 workers globally, according to GeekWire, at both Indeed and its sister company, Glassdoor.

The workers are scheduled to be let go on Sept. 9, the Washington State Employment Security Department confirmed late last week. The roles affected are mainly in R&D, human resources, and sustainability.

“AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers,” Recruit Holdings and Indeed CEO Hisayuki Idekoba wrote, according to GeekWire. “Delivering on this ambition requires us to move faster, try new things, and fix what’s broken. To achieve our company priorities, it requires creating a structure and culture to support them.”

Recruit Holdings is the parent company of Glassdoor and Indeed, and has plans to integrate Glassdoor into Indeed’s operations while preserving Glassdoor’s brand and platform.

Indeed, based in Austin, was acquired by Recruit Holdings in 2012, one year after opening a Seattle office. By 2018, Indeed had more than 400 employees working at the Seattle location.

Indeed had approximately 370 Seattle-area employees prior to the announced layoffs, GeekWire confirmed.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group