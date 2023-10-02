Increased fares for Washington State Ferries now in effect

SEATTLE — If you rely on state ferries to get around, you’ll now be paying more.

Washington State Ferries bumped up the cost of a ticket by 4% on Sunday.

The change affects every route.

It’s something the agency warned us about a few months ago.

The new transportation budget requires state ferries to generate $419 million in revenue.

Fares will be raised again next year.

According to the Washington State Transportation Commission, fares fund 57% of WSF’s operations and maintenance.

To find the new fares for routes you use, follow this link.

