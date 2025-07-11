Idaho honors firefighters who were ambushed and killed during brush fire call

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Firefighters from all over the county gathered for a two-day tribute for the firefighters who were killed while handling a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene.

The Thursday memorial was organized by West Pierce Fire & Rescue for Coeur d’Alene Fire Battalion Chief John Morrison Jr. who died in the ambush.

Captain Marney Fuller-Van Slyk joined WPFR Commissioners Scott Casebolt and Scott Dellinger to pay tribute to the two firefighters at the memorial.

A large ensemble of pipers and drummers took part in the tribute, joined by retirees Shawn Lamb and Steve Tank.

WPFR firefighters also joined to show support.

“Honoring them this way at these memorials will hopefully help their families and Fire Service families heal from this horrible, senseless, and tragic loss,” said Commissioner Casebolt.

A second funeral service honoring Battalion Chief Frank Harwood from Kootenai County Fire & Rescue will be held on Friday, who was also killed during the attack.

Firefighters from across the country are here in North Idaho to pay their respects to Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/fABj6x7Gxi — Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) July 10, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group