Idaho home where four students were murdered last year to be torn down Thursday

By KIRO 7 News Staff and Associated Press

University of Idaho-Students-Killed FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. The defense team for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been given access to the off-campus home where the deaths occurred so they can gather photos, measurements and other documentation before the house is demolished later this month. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

The Moscow, Idaho, home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last year will be torn down Thursday, according to kxly.com.

Thursday at 7 a.m. crews will demolish the house where prosecutors believe Bryan Kohberger killed Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Gonclaves, and Madison Mogen.

According to kxly.com, the owner of the home gifted the house to the university in early 2023. The demolishing of the home was always the university’s intention.

The defense team for Kohberger was given access to the home to gather photos, measurements, and other documentation before the home was demolished.

Prosecutors are seeking a trial date of next summer for Kohberger and have asked a judge to schedule with dates to avoid times when Moscow High School and area universities are in session.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of the students at the rental home near the university campus in Moscow. His defense attorneys had sought to throw out the indictment against Kohberger but a judge recently rejected their arguments.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty.



