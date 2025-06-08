Icicle Creek area near Leavenworth back open as search for Travis Decker continues

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service reopened the Icicle Creek area near Leavenworth on Sunday, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.

The area had previously been closed to the public as it was the last known location of Travis Decker, the man accused of kidnapping and killing his three daughters.

The U.S. Forest Service also announced that overnight permits for the Enchantment area will resume on Monday, June 9th.

Officials have determined that there is no remaining credible threat in the area as the search for Decker stretches into day 9.

"Authorities are still searching for the suspect, and we encourage visitors to the forest to remain alert. Please do not attempt to approach or make contact with the suspect. If you see, or believe you have seen, him please call 911 immediately," the U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest wrote in a Facebook post.

Additional tips can be submitted to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 509-667-6845 or online at https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.

