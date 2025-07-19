‘I need to know the facts:’ Kaylee Goncalves’ family speaks out after Kohberger gag order lifted

MOSCOW, Idaho. — The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students killed by Bryan Kohberger in 2022, is responding to the lifting of a gag order in the case.

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders earlier this month, and the gag order was lifted this week, potentially revealing more details about the case.

Kaylee’s parents, Steve and Kristi Goncalves, expressed their frustration over the lack of information they have received regarding their daughter’s murder.

Speaking with CBS’s Gayle King, they emphasized the importance of understanding the facts surrounding the crime as they prepare their victim impact statements.

“We’re writing our victims impact statements, and we don’t even know what the impact is because they’ve hid the impact from all of us,” said Steve Goncalves. “I don’t want gruesome crime scene photos or blood or gore or anything like that. But I need to know the facts of how many times my daughter was stabbed, was she choked, and what happened.”

The Goncalves family has been vocal about their desire for transparency in the case, stating that they know as much about the case as the general public.

The lifting of the gag order could potentially provide them with the information they have been seeking.

Kohberger is scheduled to be sentenced next week for the murders of the four students.

KIRO 7 will provide live coverage of the sentencing on the morning of July 23rd.

The Goncalves family hopes that the lifting of the gag order will finally bring them the answers they need to understand the circumstances of their daughter’s death.

As the sentencing approaches, they continue to seek closure and justice for Kaylee and the other victims.

