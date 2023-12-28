‘I couldn’t be any prouder’: Father responds to son’s federal charges in Jan. 6 riots

TACOMA, Wash. — We’re hearing from the father of a Mountlake Terrace man who faces federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Those riots in 2021 are now circling back to the Puget Sound.

The U.S. District Court revealed a photo of who they believe to be Matthew Stickney inside the Capitol building that day.

KIRO 7 reached out to his father, Larry Stickney, who’s been an outspoken conservative for years.

He currently works for Pierce County as an aide for Councilmember Amy Cruver of District 3.

He responded to KIRO 7 in a statement:

“My son is a fine young man with a strong sense of right and wrong. I couldn’t be any prouder of him than I am today. I’ll go through hell and back if that’s what it takes to help him and his family through this difficult time.”

KIRO 7 asked Cruver about Larry Stickney’s reaction to the situation, who responded:

“Are you asking me to comment on a father’s unconditional love for his son?”

When asked specifically about her reaction to Matthew Stickney’s charges, she also responded to KIRO 7 saying:

“Thank you for your interest, but this is not related to the business of my office at the council.”

A criminal complaint was filed against Matthew Stickney last week.

After Google was served a warrant, the information that investigators gathered allowed federal agents to pinpoint Matthew Stickney’s location during the insurrection.

They were also able to pull his search history from the days leading up to and following Jan. 6, 2021.

According to records obtained by investigators, Matthew Stickney Googled several things before the riot, including searching for hotels near the U.S. Capitol in D.C.

Some of the searches were:

“How do I take my gun with me on a flight?”

“Can I bring a gas mask on a plane?”

“Can I carry a knife on a plane?”

Days after the riot he searched, “Hands burning from pepper spray.”

Then, “HD security cameras.”

The feds say online records show Matthew Stickney bought a plane ticket from Seattle to Washington, D.C. two days before the riot and another returning a day later.

There’s no word yet on when he could appear before a judge.

