“I can always give” Local disabled veteran offers to donate tools to Renton nonprofit

On this Thanksgiving, a local veteran wants to show his gratitude by giving back to a Renton nonprofit that had about $12,000 worth of power tools stolen.

The nonprofit Vision House was hit hard by thieves over the weekend.

“When it hits close to home, it’s even harder and that the impact is really on the families that we serve,” said Melissa Gehrig, who is the Executive Director of Vision House.

Gehrig says thieves busted into the garage with a sledgehammer and walked off with around $12,000 worth of much-needed tools. They also will need to spend $135,000 to set up a security system.

It wasn’t long until the community stepped in. People started calling Vision House asking how they could help.

“When they reach out to us, it enforces the fact that we can’t do what we do without that community support,” Gehrig said.

One of the people who called was local veteran Brian Offord.

“This morning, I turned on the news and there was a news article on KIRO and I heard about the theft,” he said.

He immediately contacted us at KIRO 7 on Thursday morning, asking to connect him with Vision House so he could donate his tools.

“I have many power tools that I can provide to them. I used to do a lot of do-it-yourself home repair and improvement. Because of the disabilities that have overtaken me, I can no longer do those things,” Offord explained.

Just about 2 years ago, Offord was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Doctors told him he wouldn’t live much longer, so he’s making every day count.

“I felt like my life was over. In one day, everything changed. And so, I’ve been trying to catch up. To make a new life,” he said.

Offord tells me giving back is in his blood. He served 28 years with the U.S. Coast Guard and it wouldn’t end there.

“So just because somebody is disabled, doesn’t mean they’re incapable,” Offord explained. “I can still give. No matter what happens to me, I can always give.”

It’s this kind of selflessness that Gehrig says turned a bad situation into something positive.

“Even with his situation, even with his poor health, he wants to give back. And that’s really at the heart of what we do. I’m just so grateful,” Gehrig said.

Vision House planned on having three apartments ready before Christmas and one by January. Those families will likely have to wait until after the holidays.

But not all is lost, thanks to the outpouring of love from the community.

