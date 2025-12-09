I-90 eastbound reopened in North Bend after mudslide

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Traffic is moving again along I-90 in North Bend after a mudslide halted all eastbound travelers overnight.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the mudslide happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, blocking I-90 eastbound lanes near Hyak.

KIRO 7 crews could see around 100 semi trucks lining the side of the highway at around 4 a.m., waiting for the road to reopen.

There are no real routes to take around the area, so drivers would have had to backtrack, go to State Route 2, then back to I-90, which would take around 3.5 hours.

WSDOT crews have been out clearing mud and debris all night and originally said they would be waiting until the morning to assess, because they wanted daylight to make sure the road was safe. But just after 5:30 a.m., Snoqualmie Pass confirmed that the roadway was reopened.

Also to note:

One mile of SR 906 on the south side is closed due to water over the roadway, but the summit is open

SR 10 near Cle Elum is closed due to debris over the highway

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Eastbound I-90 at North Bend is back open. https://t.co/MofKA01aqq — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 9, 2025

