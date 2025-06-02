I-5 lane closures near Grand Mound causing 7-mile backups, WSDOT warns

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

If you’re heading south on I-5, brace yourself as daytime backups could stretch for seven miles near Grand Mound, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT crews are currently filling potholes and gaps in the road, leaving southbound I-5 to just one operational lane.

The work runs from the Highway 12 ramp down to the Lewis County line.

It’s happening from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers are being asked to plan ahead. Leave early, travel late, or skip the trip if you can.

©2025 Cox Media Group