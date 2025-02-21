I-5 crash near Mercer Street in Seattle snarls morning commute

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says at least one person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 5.

It happened Friday morning in the southbound lanes near Mercer Street in Seattle.

Troopers say several cars were involved.

All lanes are currently blocked.

State patrol says to expect long delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#CollisionAlert SB I-5 near Mercer St. Multiple vehicles involved with injuries. Please stay alert for @SeattleFire heading to the scene! — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 21, 2025









