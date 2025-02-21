Local

I-5 crash near Mercer Street in Seattle snarls morning commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Crash on I-5 in Seattle near Mercer Street (Washington State Patrol)
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says at least one person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 5.

It happened Friday morning in the southbound lanes near Mercer Street in Seattle.

Troopers say several cars were involved.

All lanes are currently blocked.

State patrol says to expect long delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



