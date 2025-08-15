I-5 Closure Impacts: What to know this weekend

SEATTLE — If you’re driving through the Seattle area this weekend, there are major traffic changes you need to know about.

Friday night, the I-5 northbound lanes through the city are shutting down between I-90 and the U-district exit.

Tom Pearce with WSDOT said the full closure starts at 11:59 p.m., but lanes will start shifting and exits closing around 9 p.m.

This leaves only the express lanes open to drivers.

“They can still get where they need to go; they just need to plan ahead. They’re going to need extra travel time, consider alternative routes... when they can, take public transportation, that’s a great way to go,” Pearce said.

Zack Thomas and Wendy Connors say the last time I-5 closed was quite the nightmare.

“We had to reschedule a social engagement because our friends couldn’t get to us, or they had to hurry and get home before the closures happened, so there are impacts for sure,” Connors said.

But this time, they have a better plan.

“Definitely not going to get anywhere near that road,” Thomas said.

They say even side streets feel the impacts.

“When that’s happening and I-5 is totally locked up, then people divert up to Cap Hill and traffic on the hill gets worse,” Thomas said.

WSDOT officials say the closure frustration won’t be over anytime soon.

“We are going to wrap up this week, but in 2026 and 2027, we are going to have major closures lasting most of the year, northbound in 26 and southbound in 27,” Pearce said.

Connors said she is taking the closure as a good opportunity.

“Investigate all the great things in your neighborhood, stay close to home, patronize the place down the street instead of going across town or something,” Connors said.

As we watch the closure unfold this weekend, we will be keeping an eye on any major traffic buildups. Make sure you have the KIRO 7 app downloaded for the latest information.

