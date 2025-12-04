Local

I-405 crash damages bridge and partially blocks traffic in Kirkland

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a pedestrian bridge over I-405 has been closed after an accident on Thursday morning.

A truck carrying an excavator crashed into a light and an overpass in Kirkland, damaging both.

The crash partially blocked the on-ramp near NE 70th Place.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed the bridge to check the damage.

