I-405 crash damages bridge and partially blocks traffic in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a pedestrian bridge over I-405 has been closed after an accident on Thursday morning.

A truck carrying an excavator crashed into a light and an overpass in Kirkland, damaging both.

The crash partially blocked the on-ramp near NE 70th Place.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed the bridge to check the damage.

⚠The NE 80th Street pedestrian bridge has been closed by WSDOT to assess damage and structural integrity after it was hit from southbound I-405.



Updates will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/mImJnaaPeo — Kirkland, Washington (@kirklandgov) December 4, 2025

