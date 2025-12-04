I-405 crash damages bridge and partially blocks traffic in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a pedestrian bridge over I-405 has been closed after an accident on Thursday morning.
A truck carrying an excavator crashed into a light and an overpass in Kirkland, damaging both.
The crash partially blocked the on-ramp near NE 70th Place.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed the bridge to check the damage.
⚠The NE 80th Street pedestrian bridge has been closed by WSDOT to assess damage and structural integrity after it was hit from southbound I-405.— Kirkland, Washington (@kirklandgov) December 4, 2025
Updates will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/mImJnaaPeo
