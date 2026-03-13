I-405 in Bothell will close in both directions this weekend

BOTHELL, Wash. — Expect significant delays if you’re driving on I-405 through Bothell this weekend.

Crews working on the I-405/Brickyard to State Route 527 Improvement Project will complete the fourth and final weekend closure for ramp removal work.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews will remove the remaining portion of the previous northbound I-405 flyover ramp at the SR 522 Interchange.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 at the SR 522 interchange and all lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 527 to SR 522.

The lanes won’t reopen until 4 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

“We expect back-ups of several miles on I-405 and delays of more than an hour during this weekend closure,” WSDOT shared.

Drivers also may experience backups on local streets and parallel routes that do not typically carry freeway-level traffic.

Signed detours will help direct travelers around the closure. Crews will also close additional ramps around the interchange overnight to set up and take down the northbound detour route.

The full closure of I-405 will overlap with ongoing Revive I-5 preservation work on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle, where two lanes of northbound I-5 remain closed, and the express lanes are operating northbound only around the clock.

Travelers attending weekend events, such as Seattle’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade or the Seattle Kraken game, should plan ahead, expect longer travel times, use alternate routes or consider transit.

©2026 Cox Media Group