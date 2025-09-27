Hundreds walk Woodland Park Zoo to help fight breast cancer

SEATTLE — On Saturday, Seattleites wore pink.

Hundreds gathered at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle for the annual Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink Walk.’

The walk helps the organization and its efforts to eradicate breast cancer while supporting cancer survivors.

This event also funds Komen’s Patient Care Center, a trusted, go-to source for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, support, and resources, as well as the work of Komen’s Center for Public Policy to drive state and federal policies that invest in critical programs and ensure streamlined access to affordable, high-quality breast health care.

The goal is to raise $200,000. At last check, this year’s event raised more than $128,000 for those efforts.

Our own Elle Thomas returned as the emcee for the event.

According to the organization, breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. and 1 in 1,000 men in their lifetime.

In 2025 alone, an estimated 316,950 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 42,170 women will die from it.

Approximately 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 510 will die from it.

However, some experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

Susan G. Komen provides direct support to people in Washington through its Patient Care Center.

In fiscal year 2025, Susan G. Komen assisted 544 patients, including $154,400 in financial assistance to eligible people in active treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer.

