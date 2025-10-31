Human remains found in Snohomish County identified as missing Tulalip woman, FBI says

Human remains found in a remote area of north Snohomish County earlier this year have been identified as belonging to Mary Johnson (Davis), a Tulalip woman who vanished nearly five years ago, according to the FBI.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were discovered on June 13, 2025.

DNA testing later confirmed the remains matched Johnson, who was reported missing on Nov. 25, 2020, after she was last seen walking east on Firetrail Road near the Tulalip Reservation.

Tulalip Police Chief Shawn V. Ledford said the department is “heartbroken” to confirm Johnson’s identity.

“Identification was confirmed through DNA analysis conducted by a forensic laboratory, and next of kin have been notified,” Ledford said. “This case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and the Tulalip Police Department will continue to work in partnership with the family and the FBI.”

Ledford thanked community members for their help and support during the five-year search.

“Mary’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the community for their assistance and compassion throughout the past five years of searching for Mary, which ultimately led to her being found,” he said. “We extend our prayers, strength, and healing to Mary’s family, loved ones, and the entire Tulalip community during this difficult time.”

FBI Seattle Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington said investigators remain committed to finding answers.

“When the FBI is called to investigate a missing Indigenous person, we understand the importance of the case for the victim’s loved ones and communities,” Herrington said. “Every victim leaves a space in that community which cannot be filled… we will never stop pursuing justice for victims, no matter how long it takes.”

Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson also offered condolences, recognizing the long and painful process for Johnson’s family and community.

“We hope the recovery brings us one step closer to finding the truth about what happened to Mary,” Johnson said. “I want to extend my personal condolences to Mary’s entire family and to the Tulalip Tribes, and express our deep appreciation to community members whose initial reporting led to the discovery and identification of her remains.”

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identification through DNA testing conducted at the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center. Operations Manager Nicole Krueger said the process took months.

“It has taken five challenging years to reach this point in the investigation,” Krueger said. “We were recently notified of a positive CODIS match to the Tulalip Tribes Missing Person Mary Ellen Johnson (Davis) of Tulalip, WA. The cause and manner of death are undetermined pending further investigation.”

A reward of up to $60,000 remains available for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of anyone responsible for Johnson’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The investigation remains active.

