‘A huge market for it’: Pierce County Lego shop burglary highlights black market for prized toys

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County Lego shop, which was recently burglarized, is highlighting the black market for the prized toys.

Scott Nelson, the owner of Sasquatch Bricks, located in University Place, said two thieves pried open his store’s front entrance and dashed away with nearly $10,000 worth of Lego sets last Thursday at about 4:45 a.m.

The thieves loaded up a U-Haul truck and got away in less than five minutes, he said.

“It just felt like somebody just kicked you in the stomach,” the owner said. “They knew exactly what they were doing and what they were after.”

One of the stolen sets was a Star Wars Millennium Falcon worth nearly $1,000.

The recent burglary comes after a string of Lego-related crimes across Southern California last year where authorities arrested four people after finding nearly $300,000 worth of stolen Legos. They’d allegedly taken sets from retailers including Target and stored the goods at stash houses in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Months after the incident, Los Angeles police had broken up another alleged Lego theft ring, arresting two people and seizing nearly 3,000 boxes of Legos kept at a property in Long Beach.

Nelson said this trend will continue as collectible Lego sets consistently rise in value.

“The hobby has steadily increased over the past 10,15 years in value. Not everyone can afford a $1,000 Lego set. There’s crimes of opportunities for these thieves. They think it’s quick and easy cash,” he told KIRO 7 News. “Prices keep soaring. They’re not going to come down.”

Nelson said the recent burglary has forced him to upgrade his security systems and safety measures, including installing bars on his shop’s windows and doors.

He is also planning to remove his high-end Lego sets from the store, but will still leave the boxes out for customers.

“Unfortunately, high impact, high dollar like these sets on our wall will come down. We’ll put empty boxes up there,” he said.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the University Police Department to get more details about the investigation and any possible trends for Lego-related crimes.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

