Federal government enact stricter guidelines as WA see more food recalls

NATIONAL — Many consumers worry about the quality of their food as more food items are being recalled due to various contamination issues.

A new study from GS1 US indicates that about 85% of people believe recalls are effective in protecting consumer health.

The study also found that 60% of consumers have avoided an entire food category because of a recall.

40 food-related recalls affecting the state of Washington in 2025.

Smartphone apps are a good way for shoppers to scan barcodes and instantly check recall status.

The United States Department of Agriculture offers the Foodkeeper app, which includes their recalls, as well as those from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

There are also third-party apps that consumers can use to stay informed about food recalls.

The FDA will also require stricter record-keeping for high-risk foods, such as dairy and produce, to improve tracking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 48 million Americans experience a foodborne illness each year.

The FDA maintains that the U.S. Food supply is the safest in the world.

