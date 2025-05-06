How Seattle’s mayor plans to bring new businesses, housing to city

SEATTLE — Seattle’s leaders are hoping to attract more businesses to the downtown area and create more places for people to live.

Mayor Bruce Harrell signed two pieces of legislation Tuesday morning, in line with his Downtown Activation Plan.

The first will help fill vacant storefronts in Downtown, Uptown, and South Lake Union neighborhoods, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

The legislation will expand street-level uses for commercial spaces to include:

Medical offices

Research and development laboratories

Food processing

Horticultural operations

Crafts manufacturing

Art installations

The mayor’s office says other businesses that will attract more people to the city or increase the variety of goods and services will be considered, too.

The second piece of legislation will amend the 2021 building code and extend permits for projects under the 2015 and 2018 codes for another two years. This will allow the projects that have been delayed to continue without applying for a new permit.

The mayor’s office says this will prevent the potential loss of 29,000 planned units of housing – many of which are affordable housing units.

“By cutting through red tape and adding flexibility to our current code, we can activate vacant storefronts with new tenants and help ensure the feasibility of future housing projects,” said Councilmember Solomon, District 2 and Land Use Committee Chair. “These changes will help bring more residents, workers, and visitors to our city’s center, boosting our local economy, enhancing public safety, and creating vibrant streetscapes.”

