How many people ended up getting enhanced driver’s licenses this year?

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Remember that massive rush to get enhanced driver’s licenses earlier this year when the Real ID Act went into effect? Just how many people signed up?

After 20 years of planning and years of delays, the Real ID Act took effect May 7. It requires domestic airline passengers to have an ID that is accepted by the federal government. The normal Washington driver’s license did not qualify because the state does not require proof of citizenship to get one.

For the months leading up to the deadline, you could not find an appointment at the Department of Licensing (DOL), and wait times for walk-ins were in the three to four-hour range for people trying to get the compliant enhanced IDs.

Over 500,000 people got enhanced driver’s licenses

At the start of 2025, only 26% of Washington driver’s licenses were enhanced. That number has grown by 6% this year, making 32% of licenses Real ID compliant. That’s more than 500,000 people who updated their licenses this year.

April was the busiest month with over 90,000 new enhanced licenses. May had just under 90,000. The demand has fallen off each month since the deadline. August was the lightest month since March.

The DOL said people are no longer having trouble finding appointments.

I checked with TSA as well. The extra screening for non-compliant IDs is going well. There has been no rash of people missing flights because of extra screening time.

In fact, 90% of people going through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) have a compliant ID, whether an enhanced license, passport, or other government ID. The national average is also 90%.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

©2025 Cox Media Group