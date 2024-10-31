How to keep your kids safe while celebrating Halloween

SEATTLE — Thursday’s the night when kids finally get to put on those costumes and go door to door for sweet treats!

Before that happens, police say there are a few things for parents to keep in mind before you go to make sure everyone is safe while trick or treating.

It’s the question brought up every year: can razors, needles, and drugs be found inside a candy bar?

Seattle Police Detective Brian Pritchard tell us it’s unlikely, but it could happen.

“I haven’t heard of anything recently, but anything’s possible,” Pritchard said. “If anything looks suspicious or not right, throw it away, you can always get more candy.”

Det. Pritchard said he wants parents to look over the candy before turning children loose with the bag.

“A lot of it is checking candy, parents check candy, is it wrapped properly, if there is anything about any candy you get during trick or treating that’s wrong, just throw it away,” Pritchard said.

Police tell us as far as the safest bets, local trunk or treat events are always a good idea. Many churches and community centers host one every year.

Candy isn’t the only thing to watch out for. Before stuffing those treat bags full, don’t forget to keep your little ballerinas and firemen physically safe too.

“I believe it’s supposed to rain, make sure the little kiddos are dressed properly and warm, put on a rain jacket or warm coat if needed. They can take it off before ringing a doorbell,” Pritchard said.

Being alert of your surroundings helps too. He tells us watching for suspicious cars and people while out and about in the dark is a must.

“I would have the kids walk with groups for safety,: Pritchard said. “Have flashlights and reflective gear if possible.”

SPD says with vigilant parents, everyone is likely to have a spooky good time!

Police tell us if you do see anything suspicious, including candy that’s been tampered with, go ahead and report it to 911.

