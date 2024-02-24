House passes $14.3 billion supplemental transportation budget

SEATTLE — The Washington State House of Representatives passed a supplemental transportation budget of $14.3 billion this week.

Most of the increase is for the Department of Transportation. The increase is made possible by cap-and-invest auction revenues, federal funding, and Move Ahead Washington spending from available balances.

“This budget shows our commitment to maintaining promises to major transportation projects in the Connecting Washington and Move Ahead Washington transportation packages that cover the entire state of Washington,” said Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, Chair of the House Transportation Committee. “It allows for mega projects across the state to move forward, including the Gateway Project in Tacoma and the North-South Freeway in Spokane.”

The Senate is expected to pass its version of the budget on Tuesday. The legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on March 7.

©2024 Cox Media Group