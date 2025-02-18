Local

House fire in Puyallup under control

Firefighters in Puyallup have brought a two-story house fire under control in the 12000 block of 129th Street East on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor when they arrived on scene but residents were not home at the start of the fire.

Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office is conducting the cause of the fire.


