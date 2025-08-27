House fire in Chelan tragically claims the lives of two and injures two more

CHELAN, Wash. — The Chelan Sheriff’s Office says that two people died and two people were injured after a home was nearly engulfed in flames.

Deputies and fire crews from Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire at 418 E. Woodin Ave. at 5 a.m.

Fire crews worked quickly to put the fire out before it spread to other buildings, but the house was completely destroyed.

There were 11 people in the house at the time of the fire.

Of the people in the house, a man and a woman were the two who were injured.

They were transported to the hospital to Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

The man was treated and later released.

The woman was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Deputies say that they are not releasing the identities of the two people who died at this time.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the fire with the help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington State Patrol.

