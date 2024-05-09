House fire burns for over 3 hours on Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — Camano Island Fire and Rescue spent over three hours fighting a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire seemingly began in the garage of a Bonnie Lane home before spreading to the attached house and shed.

According to fire and rescue services, all residents were evacuated safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It took more than 3 hours to extinguish a residential fire off Bonnie Lane last night, May 8.



