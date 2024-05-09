Local

House fire burns for over 3 hours on Camano Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — Camano Island Fire and Rescue spent over three hours fighting a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire seemingly began in the garage of a Bonnie Lane home before spreading to the attached house and shed.

According to fire and rescue services, all residents were evacuated safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

