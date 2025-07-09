Houghton Beach in Kirkland reopens after elevated levels of bacteria found in water

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Houghton Beach in Kirkland has reopened for swimming after its closure for elevated bacteria levels.

The beach closed for swimming and water activities on June 24 at the recommendation of Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Water quality staff from the King County Water and Land Resources Division tested the water this week and notified the city that the waters were again safe for recreational use.

King County crews will return weekly to the beach throughout the summer to take samples to ensure that the water is safe.

For additional details, visit King County’s Lake Swimming Beach Data webpage.

©2025 Cox Media Group