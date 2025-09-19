Honduran nationals extradited for running Portland fentanyl drug ring

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two Honduran nationals accused of directing fentanyl trafficking operations in the Portland area have been extradited from Honduras to face federal charges in the U.S., the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced.

Both men were arrested in Honduras in January on provisional warrants.

Teodoro Rodas Dubon, 32, and Erick Yojan Lopez Miralda, 38, were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Both have pleaded not guilty. They remain in custody while awaiting a jury trial scheduled for November.

Feds: Hondurans led Portland fentanyl network from abroad

According to federal prosecutors, Rodas Dubon led a drug trafficking organization that began distributing large quantities of fentanyl in the Portland area as early as 2022. Law enforcement officials said that after fleeing to Honduras, Dubon continued to oversee the operation from abroad.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration and our partners will aggressively pursue threats like these no matter where they come from,” David F. Reames, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division, said. “Mr. Rodas Dubon and Mr. Lopez Miralda are accused of serious crimes in the United States and we look forward to seeking justice in Oregon.”

The case falls under Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative aimed at dismantling drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations operating in the U.S.

©2025 Cox Media Group