Homeless encampment swept in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A homeless encampment sweep was conducted in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Thursday morning.

Dozens of people who have been living in Sturgus and Daejeon parks — which are right next to each other along Sturgus Avenue S. near S. Charles Street — told KIRO Newsradio they received notes on their tents this week saying the encampment would be swept within 48 hours.

The sweep happened early Thursday morning.

A woman named Koast told KIRO Newsradio she doesn’t know what she’s going to do next.

“We’re going to go try to find a bridge to stay under for the next night and figure out how to get some of this stuff in storage,” she said.

Some nearby homeowners said they are excited to have access to the parks for the first time in a long time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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