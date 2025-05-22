Holiday travel kicks off at SEA

SEATTLE — Memorial Day travel is here! Washington’s roads and skies are expected to be packed over the next few days.

Travelers are already piling into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday morning. They tell us they are trying to get a jump on their long weekend plans before too much chaos begins.

Annalise Waunch and her son Hudson are heading to Cancun.

“We definitely are in search of some sun for sure,” Waunch said.

Chris Guizlo with the Port of Seattle tells us this won’t be a record-breaking year for SEA, but it will be busy.

“It’s looking like just under a million passengers for this Thursday to Tuesday period which is on par from the past few years,” Guizlo said.

On Thursday, around 181,000 people will be departing, connecting, or arriving at SEA. On Friday, that number is expected to peak at 182,000.

Waunch said she is prepared for the crowds.

“Today is not bad, some of the days it’s ridiculous, but we actually have purchased Clear. “This last year the lines have gotten so bad that it’s the only way you can get through security now and not wait hours and sometimes question if you’re going to make your flight or not,” Waunch said.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers tells us Memorial Day marks the start of the heavy travel season.

“Summers are our busiest times, that’s no secret, we have a lot of people who come into town, it’s a beautiful place to be during Summer,” Dankers said.

Because of the busy season, TSA has a message for people who may not travel often, specifically, know what you can’t bring.

“The thing we see in summer holidays is fireworks in the carry-on and checked bag. Fireworks are an explosive they should never travel on a plane,”said Dankers.

She says getting to the airport early, snagging a parking space ahead of time, and knowing what’s in your bag is key to an easy travel day.

Also don’t forget your Real-ID! That’s the Enhanced ID for Washingtonians, or you can also use a passport.

Without either of those documents, you may be turned away.

