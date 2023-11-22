Holiday road trips: When and where the worst congestion is expected

Today is set to be the most-congested travel day for drivers in Washington and nationwide, according to WSDOT and AAA.

The state’s busiest highway will be living up to its name, as I-5 is expected to see the most congestion out of any highway statewide.

On northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma, congestion is expected from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey, congestion is expected from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For drivers up north, northbound I-5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border is expected to see congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On southbound I-5 from the Canadian border to Bellingham, congestion is expected from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday will see congestion from 9 a.m. into the late afternoon.)

On eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum, congestion is expected from 11 am. to 6 p.m.

On westbound I-90 from Cle Elum to North Bend, congestion is expected from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday will see congestion from around 11 a.m. up into the late afternoon.)

WSDOT’s data is based on previous Thanksgiving travel periods.

Lastly, if you’re going to be driving, it’s essential to check off the following things before you hit the road:

Check your gas, fluids, and tires

Pack an emergency kit, including water, food, blankets, warm clothes, etc.

A good rule to determine what you need in your emergency kit: if your car broke down, what would you need?

