The holiday fun starts this weekend in Seattle with Christmas market, turkey trot, and more!

Some might say it’s still too early to say the holiday season is here, but for a big fan of the season like myself, I am ready to dive into the spirit of the season with some awesome events!

Turkey trot, Christmas market, and more in Seattle this weekend

Turkey Trots are starting this weekend with the Fairwood Turkey Trot in Renton and the Green Lake Tacky Turkey Sweater 5K. For the Fairwood Turkey Trot, you’ll want to be at Fairwood Firs Park on Saturday for the 8:30 a.m. check-in. The Trot is also a food drive for the Renton Salvation Army Food Bank. The first runner across the finish line will take home a turkey. If you are heading to Green Lake for the Tacky Turkey Sweater 5K, you’ll want to bust out your best holiday sweater, the more over the top the better, as there are prizes for the best looks. The fun starts at 10 a.m. at Green Lake.

Julefest is this weekend at the National Nordic Museum in Ballard. Things get started Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the 21+ Friday Night Market, which will have over 40 vendors, live music, food trucks, and holiday cheer. That’s just the kickoff, as Saturday and Sunday bring the family fun with special pastries, an outdoor Nordic Christmas Market, and TONS of homemade cookies. Santa will be stopping by, there will be DIY ornaments and a holiday scavenger hunt to check out as well.

The Seattle Christmas Market is back and runs through Christmas Eve. Seattle Center will be full of over 80 vendors with the perfect gift for your loved ones this holiday season. There are also carousel rides, elf games, the Wishing Tree, and live entertainment at the Pyramid! There are also various weekly events and special theme nights throughout the season. You’ll need a ticket to get in, but from now until December 7, you can get a free ticket to the market if you donate a new, unwrapped toy.

Sauna social on Pier 62, lights at Spanaway Park

Saturdays on Pier 62 in Seattle, you can warm up around the fire as you enjoy a tasty warm beverage and a great view of the city. This weekly gathering is one of the Firepit Socials. You won’t need to buy a ticket or anything to hang out and catch up with friends, but you can sign up and buy a ticket to sweat out a long week during one of the Sauna Socials. The theme is in the name, as these Socials are all about spending time with the folks around you and are a perfect chance to meet someone new.

At Spanaway Park in Pierce County, you can kick off the holiday season with everything you and the family need to celebrate the season at the Fantasy Lights Walk. There will be 2 miles of lights throughout the park, including animated displays, to see as you make your way through the park. Then soak up all the atmosphere as you enjoy tasty treats from the food trucks. There’s only a few slots available for their last time slot of the weekend on Sunday night, so get your tickets now.

