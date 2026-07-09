Hobbit Inn near Lake Chelan destroyed in Chelan Hills Fire

0 of 5 The Hobbit Inn near Lake Chelan The Chelan Hills Fire destroyed the Hobbit Inn on July 4 The Hobbit Inn near Lake Chelan The Chelan Hills Fire destroyed the Hobbit Inn on July 4 The Hobbit Inn near Lake Chelan The Chelan Hills Fire destroyed the Hobbit Inn on July 4 The Hobbit Inn near Lake Chelan The Chelan Hills Fire destroyed the Hobbit Inn on July 4 The Hobbit Inn near Lake Chelan The Chelan Hills Fire destroyed the Hobbit Inn on July 4

ORONDO, Wash. — The Chelan Hills Fire has destroyed a little piece of magic, tucked away in the hills.

The Hobbit Inn burned down on July 4.

The popular Airbnb rental was inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.

The owner, Kristie Wolfe, shared drone video of the charred remains on Instagram:

Wolfe built the home 11 years ago, with dreams of one day creating an entire Hobbit Village.

“I wanted to create a place that felt like stepping into another world — a little piece of the Shire hidden in the mountains where people could slow down, celebrate, and make memories," Wolfe shared in an online fundraiser.

Wolfe hopes to raise enough money to rebuild. She said she had to cancel over 100 future guests who’d booked stays at the Hobbit Inn.

“Maybe, in true Hobbit fashion, the story isn’t over. Even the Shire had a chapter where things were destroyed and needed to be restored. With help from those who loved it, new trees were planted, the gardens grew again, and the Shire found its way back,” she said. “If you loved the Hobbit Inn, stayed there, dreamed of visiting someday, or simply believe the world needs more magical places — thank you for helping bring a little piece of the Shire back."

If you’d like to donate to the rebuild, click here.

As of July 9, the Chelan Hills Fire has destroyed at least 19 homes in the Orondo area and killed one person.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by humans and have launched a criminal investigation.

The fire is about halfway contained.

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