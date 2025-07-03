Hit-and-run suspect arrested after Aberdeen crosswalk crash injures pedestrian

Aberdeen police arrested a 33-year-old man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk and drove away, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Market Street and Park Street at 3:42 p.m. for reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old victim lying injured on the sidewalk.

Police said the vehicle involved had already left the area.

About 45 minutes later, officers found the vehicle and arrested the Aberdeen man without incident.

Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, police booked the driver into the Grays Harbor County Jail for investigation of felony hit-and-run.

Police confirmed the victim was in a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.

No further details about the extent of the injuries or the identity of the individuals involved were immediately released.

