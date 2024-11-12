Historic West Seattle campsite lodge destroyed in intense late-night fire

A historic campsite lodge in pieces after a late-night fire in West Seattle Monday night. Firefighters say the flames were so intense at first that they couldn’t even get inside.

KIRO 7 was on the scene as crews battled the flames, even breaking the locked gates to get their trucks close to the fire.

Neighbors gathered to watch the Lodge burn, telling us the community staple holds decades of memories.

Marc Nisam could see the glow of the fire from his home blocks away, and he still can’t believe it today.

“It’s a very special place, hundreds if not thousands of people have been through here. It’s popular for weddings, celebrations, parties, it’s a tremendous community resource,” Nisam said.

He tells us his two sons have been on several field trips to the campsite when they were younger. Nisam also walks his two golden retrievers around the park every day.

Seattle Fire Spokesperson Kaila Lafferty said this was a tough one for some of their firefighters, as they grew up going there too.

“This is a big loss, this is tough for people to have a historic building that’s been part of the community for so long, people have events here lots of memories here,” Lafferty said.

The Seattle Parks Department runs the educational and camping programs. Many of the SPD employees were on site Tuesday morning surveying the damage.

Lafferty tells us it’s too soon to know how the fire started. She said the investigators will be there throughout the day to uncover any evidence to piece together what happened to the 80-year-old building.

Nisam tells us he hopes this isn’t the end for the iconic Lodge.

“It’s too early to know the plans, I don’t know to fix or rebuild tear it down, I don’t know I sure am hopeful they can rebuild,” Nisam said.

©2024 Cox Media Group