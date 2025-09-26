Historic Lakewood restaurant closes today after half-century of service

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Popular Washington restaurant, the Ram, announced that Friday will be the last day for its flagship Lakewood location after more than 50 years of service.

With the closure of the Lakewood location at 10019 59th Avenue Southwest. Ram now operates seven restaurants in Washington and four restaurants in Oregon and Idaho.

“As the Ram legacy lives on across the Pacific Northwest, join us for the Lakewood Rams’ final week of serving delicious burgers, cold beers, and more, through Friday, September 26,” the company stated.

Half-century-old Lakewood Ram restaurant to close Friday

The Lakewood Ram first opened as a tavern, known as the Ram Pub, on February 26, 1971. Ram founders Jeff and Cal labeled it a “deluxe tavern” before growing the company into a full-service restaurant and brewing business.

Ram marketing director Austin Iverson told The Tacoma News Tribune that the company has exercised other options to avoid closure.

“Our restaurants do well elsewhere, unfortunately, we just do not seem to be right for Lakewood any longer,” Iverson wrote to The News Tribune via email. “Over the past few years, we have made countless attempts to adapt to the Lakewood market and move the needle that have not, unfortunately, proven fruitful.”

Iverson further explained that the reasoning behind a late September closing boiled down to the company’s lease coming to an end.

“We are forever grateful to our team members, guests, Mug Clubbers, and the community for creating so many wonderful memories with us,” the company stated.

When asked about the number of employees affected by the closure, Ram declined to comment.

Ram will provide its final service Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group