Historic 23-year-old Ballard coffee shop to close on Christmas Eve

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

After 23 years serving coffee and providing mailing services in its Ballard location, Sip and Ship will close on Dec. 24.

Although the Ballard location at 1752 N.W. Market Street will close, Sip and Ship in Greenwood will remain open, the company announced.

“We warmly invite you, our cherished customers, to continue with us at Greenwood Sip and Ship, where our doors remain wide open,” Sip and Ship stated. “There, you’ll still find the same coffee, connection, shipping solutions, and community spirit you’ve come to know and trust.”

Sip and Ship will be a part of a four-parcel demolition and redevelopment project that will remove several businesses from the area.

The company noted that it had previously looked for a new location in Ballard, but none of the spaces were suitable, forcing a move from the neighborhood altogether.

Since 2002, the coffee shop has been a staple in the Ballard community, with owners Diana and Stephen Naramore noting their children were practically raised in the store, and after some customers’ kids grew up, they eventually worked for the company.

Ship and Ship combined a coffee shop with a postage service, providing Herkminer Coffee and homemade pastries from family recipes.

“While this chapter is bittersweet, our story isn’t ending — it’s simply turning the page,” Sip and Ship stated. “Serving Ballard has been one of the greatest privileges of our lives. Thank you for welcoming us into your daily routines, for your friendship, and for the countless ways you’ve supported Sip and Ship over more than two decades.”

Sip and Ship mentioned that owners Diana and Steve will take parts of the business’s “memory wall” and blocks of mailboxes within the shop with them to the current Greenwood location.

Initially constructed in the 1930s, the Ballard space has been home to several businesses over the years, including a pharmacy called The Medicine Man and Johanson’s Photography Studio, which was operated by a family that also lived in the home attached to the space.

