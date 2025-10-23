Hikers rescued in Alpine Lakes Wilderness after unexpected snowfall

Two hikers are home safe after they got lost in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness over the weekend.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office got a text from the hikers who said they got turned around near Peggy’s Pond Trail in the unexpected snowfall.

The pair said they were wet and cold, and all they had for shelter was a plastic tarp.

They couldn’t find their way back, so they waited for search and rescue teams to come find them.

A team from Kittitas County Search and Rescue, Seattle Mountain Rescue, and King County Search and Rescue geared up and hiked five miles to find them.

This time of year, conditions in the mountains can change quickly.

Here are some things that rescue crews recommend you carry with you:

Navigation – Map, compass, and GPS system

Sun protection – Sunglasses, sunscreen, and hat

Insulation – Jacket, hat, gloves, rain shell, and thermal underwear

Illumination – Flashlight, lanterns, and headlamp

First Aid Supplies – First Aid Kit

Fire – Matches, a lighter and fire starters

Repair kit and tools – Duct tape, knife, screwdriver, and scissors

Nutrition - Food

Hydration – Water and water treatment supplies

Emergency shelter – Tent, space blanket, tarp, and bivy.

