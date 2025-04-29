Hikers rescued after Chelan County creek sweeps them away

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Two hikers are recovering after they got swept away by a creek in Chelan County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. RiverCom received a satellite text to 911 from the hikers, saying they were injured. The messages stated they were on Icicle Creek Trail near French Creek.

According to the sheriff’s office, the water carried them away, and one of them may have broken their toe.

The two 21-year-olds managed to get to shore but needed help getting out of the woods.

Two Chelan County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue Deputies responded as well as 12 members of Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue went in after them.

The group hiked about 1.5 miles before finding the hikers.

The creek had heavy runoff flow, and the trail bridge was no longer passable, so the group used a rope system to help them cross.

The group finally made it to the trailhead around 10:00 p.m.

“Please be aware this time of year, creeks can be running high,” the sheriff’s office warned. “ As little as 6 inches of fast-flowing water can sweep an adult off their feet.”

