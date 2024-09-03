Hiker found after missing in North Cascades for a month

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. — A hiker who was missing for a month in the North Cascades has been found and returned home.
According to Cascadia Daily, 39-year-old Robert Schock was on the Chilliwack River Trail with his dog on July 31st.
Five days later, a park ranger found his dog - but not him.
Crews searched the difficult, 17-mile trail with no luck.
Then last Friday a crew working on the trail heard him yelling for help.
Schock was weak and malnourished but alive.
He’s now recovering at United General Hospital in Sedro-Wooley.
©2024 Cox Media Group