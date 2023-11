WOODLAND PARK ZOO, Wash. — The Woodland Park Zoo has been closed for the rest of Thursday because of high winds.

No more guests will be let into the zoo and guests currently on the grounds are being asked to leave according to a spokesperson.

The zoo says that all of the animals are safe and this is just a precautionary measure.

There have been no reported injuries.

For more information, visit the Woodland Park Zoo website or check out the zoo’s social media pages.

