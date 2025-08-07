High-speed pursuit ends in crash at Snohomish intersection

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A high-speed pursuit that began on I-5 ended in a collision at the intersection of Bickford Avenue and State Route 2 in Snohomish on Wednesday.

According to Snohomish County Fire District #4, the car involved was described as a small black convertible, which was reportedly traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

Once the convertible crashed, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Snohomish Fire reports that the incident remains under investigation.

