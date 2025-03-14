Here’s when you can see Friday’s Space Needle laser show

SEATTLE, Wash. — If you’re in Seattle tonight, keep your eyes to the sky!
There is going to be a laser show at the Space Needle.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. laser beams will shine from the top of the tower for an evening of ‘cosmic exploration and wonder.’
The show will be put on by Mendi + Keith Obadike and supported by Seattle arts non-profit Wa Na Wari.
They are debuting ‘GuideStar’ which is a new art installation at the Space Needle.
The show is free to watch from wherever you can get a good view of the needle.
The beams will be complimented by slow-moving, ambient music.
The show ends at 9:30 p.m.
©2025 Cox Media Group