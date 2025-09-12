Here’s when the White River Bridge could reopen

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Work is scheduled to begin this weekend to repair the White River Bridge between Buckley and Enumclaw.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that it selected Guy F. Atkinson Construction to deliver permanent repair on the State Route 410 White River Bridge.

At the direction of Governor Bob Ferguson, the contract requires Atkinson to work seven days a week until the bridge is reopened.

The work is estimated to take six to eight weeks.

WSDOT’s goal is to reopen the bridge between Friday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 14.

Repairs include replacing damaged steel components, heat-straightening bent members, and repainting affected areas.

It’s been fully closed since August 18, when it was hit by a semi-truck, causing structural damage.

Until repairs are complete, travelers should continue to use the signed detour via SR 164, SR 18, and SR 167, which can add 45 to 60 minutes to trips during peak hours.

