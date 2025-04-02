Here’s when the light rail extension opens in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — Two new light rail stations are opening in Redmond next month.

Sound Transit says the Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond stations for Line 2 will open on May 10. There will be a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. and service will begin at noon.

The final phase of testing is underway. Sound Transit says it’s currently running a simulated service, where the light rail runs on its normal schedule without passengers between Redmond Technology and Downtown Redmond stations. During this time, passengers will need to board and exit at Redmond Technology Station.

The 2 Line will run every 10 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily between South Bellevue and Downtown Redmond stations. Passengers will be able to connect with the regional transit network at South Bellevue, Bellevue Downtown, Redmond Technology, Marymoor Village, and Downtown Redmond stations.

The Marymoor Village Station includes a 1,400-stall parking garage.

Bike parking is available at all stations, and several 2 Line stations are accessible from the Eastrail corridor and the regional trail network

Sound Transit has launched a new informational site to help people plan for opening day and their upcoming trips on the 2 Line. To visit the site, click here.

When the full 2 Line opens, it will add the Mercer Island and Judkins Park stations and connect to the 1 Line at the International District/Chinatown Station in downtown Seattle.





