Here’s when Chinook and Cayuse Passes will reopen for 2026

Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen for the season by 8 a.m. Friday, May 22, in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Both passes close each winter because of heavy snow and avalanche danger.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews have finished clearing both highways, and the National Park Service is in the final phases of clearing Stevens Canyon Road and Sunrise Park Road.

When the gates open, park visitors can travel SR 410/Chinook Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

SR 123/Cayuse Pass will open within the park boundaries between the southern park entrance near Packwood, WA, and the SR 410 junction.

Commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling through Mount Rainier National Park.

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