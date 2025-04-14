Here’s what you need to know as Tax Day approaches

SEATTLE — While it’s not a federally recognized holiday, April 15 has become known as Tax Day in the United States.

What is Tax Day?

The day denotes when most people’s taxes are due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). For 2024 returns filed in 2025, the last day to file taxes is April 15, 2025. If April 15 falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, Tax Day is the next business day. Natural disasters can also shift the tax filing deadline in certain cases.

If you owe taxes, it’s expected that the payment be sent by April 15. If you’re sending a check by mail, it’s advised to have it postmarked the day before.

Need more time?

If you can’t file by the due date of your return, the IRS says you can request an automatic 6-month extension of time to file. Please be aware that:

An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay.

You must file Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return by the original due date of your return.

You should pay any owed taxes by your original due date to avoid possible penalties.

Each person and/or business has different filing circumstances.

You can check which forms you need, as well as specific circumstances to file for, on the IRS’s website.

For last-minute filers looking for free filing resources, IRS Direct File remains an option for qualified taxpayers, as does IRS Free File. And anyone can use IRS Free File to submit an extension of time to file regardless of their income.

You can’t use this feature if you didn’t live and work in one of the 25 qualifying states for all of 2024. Washington is one of those states.

The IRS Direct File is available through Oct. 15, 2025, so taxpayers who aren’t ready to file by April 15, 2025, can still use it.





