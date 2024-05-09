Here’s the list of $25 local shows available during Live Nation concert week

With families flying to Europe to see Taylor Swift because concert tickets in the U.S. are just too expensive, Live Nation has begun offering $25 tickets to select shows for a limited time.
Starting on Wednesday, Live Nation is holding “Concert Week” where tickets are available for much less than normal.
The tickets are on sale for only $25 as long as they list, and fees will be added.
Here’s the list of available local shows:
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle)
- Russ, May 31
- Vampire Weekend, June 20
- Fuerza Regida, June 30
- Missy Elliott, July 6
- Peso Pluma, Aug. 16
- Kings of Leon, Aug. 29
- Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, Sept. 3
- Grupo Firme, Sept. 21
- Cigarettes After Sex, Sept. 28
- The National & The War On Drugs, Oct. 1
- Kygo, Oct. 9
- Maggie Rogers, Oct. 29
WAMU Theater at Lumen Field (Seattle)
- Gunna, May 16
- Madness, May 22
- Caifanes & Café Tacvba, May 30
- Wallows, Aug. 8
- Sum 41, Sept. 7
- Two Door Cinema Club, Sept. 14
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville)
- Charley Crockett, June 27
- The Revivalists, July 11
- An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 14
- Jason Isbell, July 16 and July 17
- Stray Cats, July 27
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Aug. 1
- Gipsy Kings, Aug. 2
- Lake Street Dive, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4
- O.A.R. (Of A Revolution), Aug. 13
- Gary Clark Jr., Aug. 14
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 18
- Chris Isaak, Sept. 12
- Crowded House, Sept. 21
The Gorge (George, WA)
- Illenium, May 25 and 26
- Neil Young and Crazy Horse, July 26
- Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings: Outlaw Festival, Aug. 10
- Glass Animals, Sept. 7
Tacoma Dome (Tacoma)
- KORN, Oct. 10
- Iron Maiden, Oct. 16
Marion Oliver McCaw Hall (Seattle)
- Iron Maiden, Nov. 16
White River Amphitheatre (Auburn)
- NEEDTOBREATHE, May 11
- Sam Hunt, June 29
- Hootie & The Blowfish, July 20
- Barbie: The Movie in Concert, July 21
- Niall Horan, July 23
- Thirty Seconds To Mars, July 26
- Alanis Morissette, Aug. 3
- Megadeth, Aug. 12
- Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads, Aug. 17
- LOSERVILLE 2024: Limp Bizkit, BONES, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff, Aug. 20
- Santana, Aug. 24
- Train & REO Speedwagon, Aug. 31
- The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 6
- Slipknot, Sept. 7
- The Marley Brothers, Sept. 8
- ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sept. 21
- Lainey Wilson, Sept. 27
- Pitbull, Sept. 28
- Breaking Benjamin & Staind, Oct. 8
Pantages Theatre (Tacoma)
- Todd Rundgren, July 2
Toyota Arena (Kennewick)
- Alicia Villarreal, May 11
- Caifanes, May 29
- Gloria Trevi, Sept. 21
BECU Live at Northern Quest (Spokane)
- NEEDTOBREATHE, May 12
- Boyz II Men, May 15
- Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, June 4
- Third Eye Blind, June 8
- Cage the Elephant, June 30
- Slash, July 6
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive, July 24
- Donny Osmond, Aug. 11
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aug. 16
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 17
- Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 29
- In This Moment, Aug. 30
- Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 31
- The Smashing Pumpkins, Sept. 24
First Interstate Center for the Arts (Spokane)
- Andrew Schulz, June 6
Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox (Spokane)
- Dane Cook, Sept. 5
ONE Spokane (Spokane)
- Outlaw Music Festival, Aug. 9
The Podium (Spokane)
- Dashboard Confessional, Oct. 12
