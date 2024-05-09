Local

Here’s the list of $25 local shows available during Live Nation concert week

By KIRO 7 News Staff

With families flying to Europe to see Taylor Swift because concert tickets in the U.S. are just too expensive, Live Nation has begun offering $25 tickets to select shows for a limited time.

Starting on Wednesday, Live Nation is holding “Concert Week” where tickets are available for much less than normal.

The tickets are on sale for only $25 as long as they list, and fees will be added.

Here’s the list of available local shows:

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle)

  • Russ, May 31
  • Vampire Weekend, June 20
  • Fuerza Regida, June 30
  • Missy Elliott, July 6
  • Peso Pluma, Aug. 16
  • Kings of Leon, Aug. 29
  • Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, Sept. 3
  • Grupo Firme, Sept. 21
  • Cigarettes After Sex, Sept. 28
  • The National & The War On Drugs, Oct. 1
  • Kygo, Oct. 9
  • Maggie Rogers, Oct. 29

WAMU Theater at Lumen Field (Seattle)

  • Gunna, May 16
  • Madness, May 22
  • Caifanes & Café Tacvba, May 30
  • Wallows, Aug. 8
  • Sum 41, Sept. 7
  • Two Door Cinema Club, Sept. 14

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville)

  • Charley Crockett, June 27
  • The Revivalists, July 11
  • An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 14
  • Jason Isbell, July 16 and July 17
  • Stray Cats, July 27
  • The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Aug. 1
  • Gipsy Kings, Aug. 2
  • Lake Street Dive, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4
  • O.A.R. (Of A Revolution), Aug. 13
  • Gary Clark Jr., Aug. 14
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 18
  • Chris Isaak, Sept. 12
  • Crowded House, Sept. 21

The Gorge (George, WA)

  • Illenium, May 25 and 26
  • Neil Young and Crazy Horse, July 26
  • Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings: Outlaw Festival, Aug. 10
  • Glass Animals, Sept. 7

Tacoma Dome (Tacoma)

  • KORN, Oct. 10
  • Iron Maiden, Oct. 16

Marion Oliver McCaw Hall (Seattle)

  • Iron Maiden, Nov. 16

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn)

  • NEEDTOBREATHE, May 11
  • Sam Hunt, June 29
  • Hootie & The Blowfish, July 20
  • Barbie: The Movie in Concert, July 21
  • Niall Horan, July 23
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars, July 26
  • Alanis Morissette, Aug. 3
  • Megadeth, Aug. 12
  • Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads, Aug. 17
  • LOSERVILLE 2024: Limp Bizkit, BONES, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff, Aug. 20
  • Santana, Aug. 24
  • Train & REO Speedwagon, Aug. 31
  • The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 6
  • Slipknot, Sept. 7
  • The Marley Brothers, Sept. 8
  • ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sept. 21
  • Lainey Wilson, Sept. 27
  • Pitbull, Sept. 28
  • Breaking Benjamin & Staind, Oct. 8

Pantages Theatre (Tacoma)

  • Todd Rundgren, July 2

Toyota Arena (Kennewick)

  • Alicia Villarreal, May 11
  • Caifanes, May 29
  • Gloria Trevi, Sept. 21

BECU Live at Northern Quest (Spokane)

  • NEEDTOBREATHE, May 12
  • Boyz II Men, May 15
  • Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, June 4
  • Third Eye Blind, June 8
  • Cage the Elephant, June 30
  • Slash, July 6
  • Bachman-Turner Overdrive, July 24
  • Donny Osmond, Aug. 11
  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aug. 16
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 17
  • Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 29
  • In This Moment, Aug. 30
  • Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 31
  • The Smashing Pumpkins, Sept. 24

First Interstate Center for the Arts (Spokane)

  • Andrew Schulz, June 6

Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox (Spokane)

  • Dane Cook, Sept. 5

ONE Spokane (Spokane)

  • Outlaw Music Festival, Aug. 9

The Podium (Spokane)

  • Dashboard Confessional, Oct. 12

