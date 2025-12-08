Here’s how Sumner is getting ahead of incoming heavy rains, flooding

SUMNER, Wash. — The City of Sumner says its sweeper is out working the streets to prevent localized flooding ahead of the incoming atmospheric river.

The city says its crews are keeping a close eye on both the White River and Puyallup River levels.

If you see a drain clogged with leaves, the city asks you to pull them out of the way to help with water flow.

KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists have called a Pinpoint Alert Day for Monday, lasting through Thursday.

The team is tracking heavy rain, windy weather, and eventually river flooding for our area.

The rain will be lighter for the first part of the day, but increase in coverage and intensity. It will be heaviest on Monday afternoon and evening.

Through Thursday, KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists expect an average of 3 - 6 inches of rain to fall in the lowlands of Western Washington, with the higher of these amounts mainly south of Puget Sound.

To view the latest flood predictions, click here.

If you live along a river or creek, take time now to:

• Secure your belongings and property.

• Make a plan for your family members, pets, and livestock.

• Prepare or stock emergency kits for your home, car, and work.

