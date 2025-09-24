Here’s how to get Mariners playoff tickets

SEATTLE — Now that the Mariners have clinched a spot in the postseason, there’s a mad dash to get tickets for the playoffs.

Season-ticket holders received a presale opportunity on Wednesday to purchase Wild Card Series and American League Division Series (ALDS) tickets.

Fans who sign up for Mariners Mail or 24247 text alerts before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday will gain access to presale for single-game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Fans will be able to purchase up to four tickets per transaction.

The presale will use Ticketmaster Smart Queue technology, which acts as a virtual line for purchasing tickets.

General sale tickets will go on sale at noon on Thursday.

Tickets will be available at: mlb.com/mariners/tickets/postseason/presale

If a fan pays in full or in advance of a series, refunds for all unplayed Postseason games will be distributed within 30 days after the Mariners conclude their Postseason play.

The last time the Mariners made the playoffs was in 2022. Tickets sold out within minutes.

What is the MLB postseason schedule?

Wild Card Round: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Division Series: Oct. 4-11

Championship Series: Oct. 12-21

World Series: Oct. 24-Nov. 1

