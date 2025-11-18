Help Pierce Co. deputies find a missing 85-year-old with dementia

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for an 85-year-old man who has been missing for about two days from Parkland.

According to deputies, James Dudley was last seen on Nov. 15, leaving his home in Parkland to go to Ma’s Place Restaurant in Puyallup. He supposedly got on a Pierce Transit coach that afternoon and has not been seen since.

Deputies say he has early stages of dementia and other untreated medical conditions.

Dudley is 5′11″ and weighs around 175 pounds. He is bald with a thick mustache.

If you see him, call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group